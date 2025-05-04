'Detrimental to national security': CRPF sacks jawan for hiding marriage with Pakistani woman on visa

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed jawan Munir Ahmed from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani woman and harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa—actions the force deemed "detrimental to national security."

Ahmed, last posted with the CRPF's 41st battalion, was removed under provisions that allow dismissal without a formal inquiry. The action was taken under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution, along with relevant CRPF rules, according to news agency PTI.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa,” said CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran. "His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security."

Ahmed's marriage to Menal Khan came under scrutiny following India's directive asking Pakistani nationals to leave the country in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. Khan’s deportation was stayed by a court just days ago.

According to CRPF officials, the couple was married via video call on May 24, 2023, but Ahmed only informed the force about the "nikah" on October 14, 2024. An internal probe found that Ahmed failed to formally notify his superiors prior to the marriage, as required by service rules. He also did not report that Khan had overstayed her visa.

Khan entered India through the Wagah-Attari border on February 28, 2024, on a short-term visa valid until March 22. She stayed at Ahmed’s home in Jammu beyond that date. The CRPF said this amounted to Ahmed knowingly providing shelter to a Pakistani national in violation of protocol and security norms.

The dismissal was implemented on Friday without a departmental inquiry, citing the gravity of the misconduct.

Hours after receiving the dismissal letter, Ahmed said the decision came as a shock. Speaking to PTI from his home in Gharota, Jammu, he claimed he had obtained the required permission from CRPF headquarters before the marriage.

“I received a letter from the CRPF informing me about the dismissal which came as a shock to me and my family as I have sought and received permission for my marriage to a Pakistani woman from the headquarters,” he said.

“I submitted my affidavit and also the affidavits of my parents, sarpanch, and district development council member through proper channels and finally got a go ahead from the headquarters on April 30, 2024,” Ahmed added.

He said he applied for a No Objection Certificate (NOC), but was informed that no such provision existed and that he had already fulfilled the necessary requirements by informing authorities. “We got married online on May 24 last year through a video call. Subsequently, I submitted marriage pictures, 'nikkah' papers and marriage certificate to my 72 Battalion where I was posted,” he said.

When Khan arrived in India in February on a 15-day visa, they applied for a Long Term Visa in March and completed all formalities, including an interview. “This paved the way for the High Court of J&K and Ladakh to provide relief to us by staying my wife’s deportation at the last moment on Wednesday,” Ahmed noted.

Ahmed, who joined the CRPF in April 2017, now plans to challenge his dismissal in court. “I am sure of getting justice,” he said.

