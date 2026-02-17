Devotees undertaking the Chardham Yatra, scheduled to begin on April 19, will have to pay a minimum registration fee this year, as per reported by news agency PTI.

According to officials, the decision was taken at a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey in Rishikesh on Monday. The meeting, attended by Garhwal Inspector General of Police Rajeev Swarup, focused on measures to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

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Pandey said there would be no cap on the number of pilgrims this season, but registration would remain mandatory for every traveller.

The introduction of a nominal fee is aimed at curbing fraudulent registrations, he said, adding that the registration process would be simplified and made more transparent to assist pilgrims.

The exact amount of the fee is expected to be finalised soon.

A committee headed by Additional Garhwal Commissioner Uttam Singh Chauhan has been constituted to address practical concerns raised by hotel associations, tour operators, and palanquin (dandi-kandi) providers.

Pandey said the registration process would commence within a day or two after the committee submits its recommendations. He assured stakeholders that their suggestions would be incorporated to improve safety and ease during the yatra.

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The Chardham Yatra will commence on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19 with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23. With lakhs of devotees expected to undertake the sacred journey this season, ensuring a safe, organised, and hassle-free Char Dham Yatra remains a top priority for the Uttarakhand government.

(With inputs from PTI)