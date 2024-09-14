DGGI uncovers Rs 2.01 lakh crore GST evasion in FY24; most evasion cases detected in online gaming, BFSI sectors

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has detected 6,084 cases of tax evasion amounting Rs 2.01 lakh crore in the financial year 2023-24. According to its findings, online gaming; BFSI in services sector, iron; copper; scrap and alloys in goods sector emerged as most prone to evasion.

The amount is double of over Rs 1.01 lakh crore detected in 2022-23 in 4,872 cases. Of these, voluntary taxes of Rs 26,605 crore were paid in 2023-24, up from Rs 20,713 crore in 2022-23.

According to the annual report released by DGGI about 46 percent of the evasion cases related to non-payment of tax (through clandestine supply and undervaluation), 20 percent related to fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) and 19 percent to wrong availment/non-reversal of ITC.

In 2023-24, online gaming sector saw maximum evasion with Rs 81,875 crore in 78 cases, Banking, Financial and Insurance (BFSI) followed next with Rs 18,961 crore evasion in 171 cases. Works contract services and pharmaceutical had 343 cases and 22 evasion cases with tax evasion involving Rs 2,846 crore and Rs 40 crore, respectively.

In 2023-24, 1,976 cases of GST evasion were detected in iron, copper, scrap and alloys sectors involving Rs 16,806 crore of tax evaded.

Pan masala, tobacco, cigarette and bidi came second with 212 cases involving an evasion of Rs 5,794 crore. Plywood, timber and paper had 238 cases involving tax evasion of Rs 1,196 crore. Electronic items saw 23 cases (Rs 1,165 crore), followed by marble, granite and tiles 235 cases (Rs 315 crore).

During FY24, the total GST evasion detected by DGGI officers and Central GST zone was over Rs 2.37 lakh crore in 20,576 cases. This includes Rs 2.01 lakh crore detected by DGGI in 6,084 cases and Rs 35,377 crore by CGST zones in 14,492 cases.

The detection of GST evasion by DGGI has been steadily rising since the roll-out of GST in 2017. In 2017-18, Rs 7,879 crore was detected, followed by Rs 19,319 crore in 2018-19, Rs 21,739 crore in 2019-20, Rs 31,908 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 50,325 crore in 2021-22.

(With inputs from PTI)