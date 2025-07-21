Dhaka plane crash: National day of mourning declared in Bangladesh, second crash involving F-7 this year-- Top points to know

At least 19 people were killed and 70 others injured after a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into a school building in Dhaka on Monday. The China-made F-7 jet hit the Milestone School and College building in the Uttara area while classes were underway. Television footage showed fire and thick black smoke rising from the crash site as rescue teams rushed the injured to six hospitals. The military's public relations department said the F-7 BGI training aircraft took off at 13:06 local time before the crash.
Plane crash in Bangladesh: Here are the top points to know
- Dr. Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant Professor for Health to the Chief Advisor, reported 48 people in critical condition. Students were seen fleeing in chaos, many with burns and bleeding injuries.
- A third-grade student was declared dead; three others aged 12, 14, and 40 were hospitalised, according to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital’s burn unit.
- Eyewitnesses said army personnel used rickshaw vans and other vehicles to evacuate the injured due to ambulance shortages.
- The Air Force confirmed the crash but did not reveal the cause or clarify if the pilot ejected. Teachers and staff were the first to rescue those trapped in the three-storey building’s front wing.
- Over 30 victims were admitted to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery; others were taken to nearby hospitals.
- Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus pledged a thorough investigation and assured government assistance to victims and families.
- Asif Nazrul, advisor to Yunus, mentioned the readiness of medical authorities and the possible involvement of foreign doctors.
- A national day of mourning has been declared; flags are being flown at half-mast. This is the second F-7 crash this year — the earlier one involved a Myanmar Air Force jet, raising concerns over Chinese-made defence equipment.
- Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep sorrow and called for accountability and strong support measures. She urged Awami League leaders, affiliates, and locals to assist in rescue and rehabilitation efforts.
- Hasina also appealed for blood donation and better access to medical care for the injured. An emergency hotline (01949043697) has been activated at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for assistance.