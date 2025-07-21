A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed on the roof of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area around 1:30 pm local time (1:00 pm IST) on Monday.

The aircraft involved was an F-7 BGI trainer operated by the Bangladesh Air Force. A senior official at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport confirmed the crash but said there were no immediate details on casualties or the cause of the incident.

A fire service official told Reuters that one person was killed in the crash in a college campus.

The jet came down near the campus of Milestone College, a densely populated section of the capital. Rescue operations were quickly launched by eight engines of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, supported by members of the Bangladesh Army, according to a fire service notification.

The area was cordoned off soon after the incident, with emergency services continuing to assess the damage and investigate the impact.

Further details from official sources, including pilot status or student casualties, are awaited as rescue and recovery operations remain underway.