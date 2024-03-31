'Did you people see what happened to Mahua...?': Mamata Banerjee joins Moitra's Lok Sabha poll campaign

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accompanied Mahua Moitra during her Lok Sabha election campaign in the Krishnanagar constituency of West Bengal. Banerjee stated that Moitra was expelled from Parliament for being the most vocal opponent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on Sunday.

“Did you people see what happened to Mahua Moitra? Just because she speaks in Parliament. You people have to make Mahua Moitra win and also make TMC win all 42 seats of Bengal. Bengal means only Trinamool Congress (TMC) and no one else," ANI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as saying on Sunday.

Mamata Banerjee expressed her trust in Mahua Moitra, stating that the party has nominated her again from the seat. During a rally in Krishnanagar, Banerjee criticized the BJP and reiterated her opposition to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ridiculed the BJP for setting a target of 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. She reminded the BJP of its performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, where they aimed for over 200 seats but only won 77. Banerjee highlighted that some of these 77 members have since joined her party.

During her speech, Banerjee referred to the BJP as the "jumla party" and accused them of spreading falsehoods about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). She dismissed Prime Minister Modi's assurance on the CAA, stating that "Modi's guarantee on CAA is worthless."

"The CAA is a trap to turn legal citizens into foreigners. Once you implement CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will follow. We would allow neither CAA nor NRC in West Bengal. Don't fall for the false assurance of the central government. If you apply, you will be designated as a foreigner for five years," Banerjee said.

Banerjee also questioned the inclusion of a member from the census department in the CAA committee. Expressing skepticism about the BJP's intentions for the CAA, she asked why such a member was included if there were no plans for a future National Register of Citizens (NRC). Banerjee emphasized that while the CAA may be the head, the NRC is the tail, suggesting a connection between the two.

"Why are BJP leaders not applying for citizenship under the CAA? It is because if they apply, they will have to declare themselves as foreigners and therefore cannot contest the election anymore," she claimed.