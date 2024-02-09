‘Dil jeet liya’: Jayant Chaudhary responds after PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for his grandfather Chaudhary Charan Singh

Upon the announcement by Prime Minister Modi that the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and Jayant Chaudhary's grandfather, would be posthumously honored with the Bharat Ratna, Jayant Chaudhary expressed his heartfelt approval.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader took to social media to share his sentiments, succinctly capturing his pride and joy with the phrase "Dil jeet liya," which translates to "Won hearts."

Earlier, PM Modi said in his tweet that Bharat - India's highest civilian award - is dedicated to Chaudhary Charan Singh's "incomparable contribution to the country".

"He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country and even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation building. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the emergency is inspiring to the entire nation," the Prime Minister's tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

Chaudhary Charan Singh, renowned as a "champion of farmers," served as the fifth Prime Minister of India and held the position of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice.

In the current seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, Jayant Chaudhary's faction is set to contest two Lok Sabha seats, Baghpat and Bijnor in west Uttar Pradesh, along with the assurance of a Rajya Sabha seat. The formal announcement of this alliance is anticipated in the next two to three days.

RLD is prepared to join the NDA, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This strategic move was marked by the promise of substantial political gains for the RLD, including four Lok Sabha seats, a coveted berth in the Union Cabinet, two berths in the State Cabinet, and one seat in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

The decision for RLD to align with the NDA came after careful consideration and negotiation of terms that would strengthen their political standing. The BJP extended an offer to the RLD for representation in constituencies such as Baghpat, Mathura, Hathras, and Amroha, while discussions continued regarding Bijnor and Saharanpur. However, the BJP leadership declined to concede Muzaffarnagar and Kairana to the RLD.

