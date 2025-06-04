Malaysia reportedly overlooked Pakistan's request to cancel all the outreach programmes of the Operation Sindoor delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha. Turning down Islamabad's request, Malaysia gave approval to the 9-member delegation to organise all the 10 proposed programmes.

Islamabad tried to play the religion card and cited the "Kashmir matter in the UN" while seeking the cancellation of Operation Sindoor outreach programmes, sources told India Today TV.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We are an Islamic country, you are an Islamic country... don't listen to the Indian delegation, cancel all their programmes in Malaysia," Pakistan embassy reportedly told the Malaysian government officials.

Malaysia was the final stop of the delegation's multi-nation tour, which included Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia.

The Indian delegation met Malaysia's People's Justice Party (PKR), led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad minister YB Sim Tze Tzin, to emphasize India's "resolute approach" during Operation Sindoor.

Commenting on the delegation's achievements, Sanjay Jha told news agency IANS: "Firstly, the all-party delegation sent by the government delivered a strong message that the entire country stands united on this issue against terrorism. Secondly, countries across the world unequivocally condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and offered condolences to all 26 victims who died in the massacre."

Advertisement

Jha further said that India only targeted terrorist centres and camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with precision strikes. The delegation leader also mentioned that flights have resumed in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We urged that action should be taken against Pakistan by the FATF (Financial Action Task Force). The delegations have sent out a strong message against terror," the JD(U) MP noted.

The all-party delegation emphasised India's zero tolerance approach towards terrorism. The delegation asserted that 'water and blood cannot flow together' on the question of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

New Delhi suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. India maintained that the treaty would remain in abeyance till Pakistan stops sponsoring terrorism.

Advertisement

On May 7, India conducted precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Kashmir, resulting in Pakistan attacking Indian military bases from May 8-10. On May 10, talks between both sides led to an understanding to cease military actions.

Besides Jha, the delegation included BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, and Hemang Joshi; TMC's Abhishek Baruah; CPI(M)'s John Brittas; former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.