‘Discussions are ongoing’: Akhilesh Yadav as uncertainty looms over participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

There remains uncertainty over whether Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav will participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Raebareli.

Yadav has said the SP will not join the yatra until a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress is finalised. Talks are ongoing and once the seat allocation is agreed upon, the SP will join the yatra.

"Discussions are ongoing. Lists are coming from both sides. Once the seat allocation is finalised, the Samajwadi Party will join the Congress' Nyay Yatra," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Discussions among Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have been ongoing, focusing on seat distribution. However, a conclusive agreement on the allocation of seats has not been reached as of now.

The yatra is scheduled to pass through Amethi on Monday and then move to Raebareli, where Yadav previously said he would join. The delay in finalising the alliance is due to Rahul Gandhi's insistence on certain seats, India Today quoted party sources as saying.

Negotiations involving Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge have taken place, but a final deal has not been struck.

"The number of seats and the names of the seats had already been decided, but Rahul Gandhi is adamant on certain seats, causing a delay in finalising the alliance," the party sources told India Today TV.

Earlier this month, Yadav accepted an invitation to join the yatra extended by Congress President Kharge. The SP recently offered 11 seats to the Congress for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Uttar Pradesh. The SP and the Congress are part of the opposition's INDIA bloc.

As talks persist, the resolution of negotiations between the SP and Congress will play a pivotal role in determining Akhilesh Yadav's participation in Rahul Gandhi's yatra. This dynamic has the potential to significantly influence the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh leading up to the elections.

