Diwali bonanza for UP staff: Yogi government raises DA, DR by 3% to 58%

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced a Diwali-time hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state employees and pensioners. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the rates have been increased from 55% to 58%, effective July 1, 2025.

“The Government of Uttar Pradesh has increased the rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief for state employees and pensioners/family pensioners from 55% to 58% effective from 01 July 2025,” CM Yogi wrote in a post on X.

Calling the decision a gesture of security and prosperity during the festival season, Adityanath said, “On the occasion of the great festival of Deepavali, this decision will serve as a catalyst for improving the standard of living while lighting the lamp of satisfaction, security, and prosperity in the lives of approximately 28 lakh dedicated workers and pensioners. Congratulations to all!”

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने राज्य कर्मचारियों और पेंशनरों/पारिवारिक पेंशनरों के महंगाई भत्ते व महंगाई राहत की दर 55% को 01 जुलाई, 2025 से बढ़ाकर 58% कर दिया है।



महापर्व दीपावली के अवसर पर यह निर्णय लगभग 28 लाख कर्मयोगियों और पेंशनरों के जीवन में संतोष, सुरक्षा और समृद्धि का दीप जलाने… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2025

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister had announced a Diwali “bonus” for 14.82 lakh state employees. The state government will bear an expenditure of ₹1,022 crore, with each eligible employee receiving up to ₹6,908 based on 30 days’ emoluments, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Other states have also extended festive benefits to government staff. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday announced an ad hoc bonus for approximately six lakh state employees. The bonus will apply to those working at pay level L-12 or with a grade pay of ₹4,800 or less, with each employee eligible for a maximum of ₹6,774.

In his announcement on X, Sharma said, “Special Gift for State Government Employees on the Occasion of Diwali! Our government, dedicated to good governance, has announced the provision of an ad hoc bonus for approximately 6 lakh employees on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.”

Similarly, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has granted an ad hoc bonus of up to ₹7,000 to around 16,921 Class-4 employees across various departments, including those working under the state cabinet, universities, grant-in-aid schools and colleges, and government boards and corporations that do not already offer bonuses.