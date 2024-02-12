DMK regime 'ignored advice' to show disrespect to national anthem, alleges Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan has accused the ruling DMK regime of disregarding the advice to pay proper respect to the national anthem. The controversy unfolded during the customary address of the Governor to the State Assembly, which ended in discord for the second consecutive year.

Governor RN Ravi had advised the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that the national anthem was played at both the beginning and end of his address to the Assembly. However, this suggestion was not heeded by the state government, leading to a tense situation on Monday.

The conflict escalated when Speaker M Appavu launched a tirade against Governor Ravi in the Assembly, labeling him a 'follower of Nathuram Godse.' In response to what he perceived as an affront to his dignity and the office he holds, Governor Ravi chose to leave the House abruptly.

The Raj Bhavan released a statement explaining that the draft Governor's address, received on February 9, contained 'numerous passages' with 'misleading claims far from truth.' Governor Ravi returned the file with the recommendation to respect the national anthem, a sentiment he had previously communicated to the Chief Minister and the Speaker through letters.

"Governor’s address should reflect government’s achievements, policies and programmes and to inform the House of the causes of its summons and should not be a forum for peddling misleading statements and venting blatantly partisan political views."

"However, the Speaker, instead of following the schedule, launched a tirade against the Governor and called him a follower of Nathuram Godse and more. The Speaker with his unbecoming conduct lowered the dignity of his chair and grace of the House. While the Speaker went on his tirade against the Governor, the Governor with due regard to the dignity of his office and the House, left the House," Raj Bhavan added.

Despite the Governor's insistence that the address should reflect the government's achievements, policies, and programs, and inform the House of the causes of its summons, the state government ignored his advice.

This led to a situation where, after the Speaker concluded the address and the Governor stood up for the National Anthem, the Speaker instead continued his criticism of the Governor.

The Raj Bhavan criticized the Speaker's conduct as unbecoming and stated that it lowered the dignity of his chair and the grace of the House.

