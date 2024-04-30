'Do only Muslims have children? I have five': Kharge takes jibe on Modi's 'mangalsutra and Muslims' comment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that his party is confident about winning a majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. He suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on topics like "mangalsutra and Muslims" in his speeches might be a response to Congress' growing momentum.

At an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated, "We are going to get a majority, and because of this, Modi is always talking about mangalsutra and Muslims." He criticised Modi's remarks about wealth redistribution and questioned whether only Muslims have more children, mentioning his own five children.

"He says we will steal your wealth and give it to those who have more children. Poor people always have more children… Do only Muslims have them (children)? I have five children,” Kharge said.

Kharge was referring to Modi's remarks at a rally in Rajasthan last week. The PM had stated, "Earlier, when they (the Congress) were in power, they had said Muslims have the first right to the wealth of the nation. This means they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators..."

Kharge shared a personal story about the tragic loss of his mother and uncle in a house fire in 1948, leaving him as the sole survivor. He emphasized that poverty often leads to larger families, and questioned why Modi only targets Muslims. He urged people not to be misled by the BJP and emphasized the importance of unity in building the nation.

“I was the only son… My house was burnt and everyone died… (My father) said, ‘I am alive only to see your children’. So, the poor, who don’t have money, have children. Why do you (Modi) target only Muslims? Muslims are in their country…they are Indians. Brothers, do not get misled by them (BJP) and let us build the country together…let us not break this country,” he said.

Kharge highlighted that during the Congress' 55-year tenure in power, they never took anyone's mangalsutra.

“Did we forcibly apply taxes and misuse the ED and CBI to put people in jail?… (Former Congress president) Sonia (Gandhi) ji showed courage and brought the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act… did they (BJP) take any such measure? We also brought the Food Security Act. We did not say this is our guarantee but we did this to ensure no one goes hungry in the country, and crores benefited,” he said.

Kharge emphasized that Modi cannot be likened to past Prime Ministers like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

“Can you compare such a person to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi ji, Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Rajiv Gandhi ji?… You (Modi) are nothing compared to them… They gave the country steel factories, coal mines, dams and public sector enterprises. What did you do? Just jumlas,” Kharge said.