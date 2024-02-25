‘Don't you have any shame left CM…’: BJP Karnataka accuses Congress of disgracing constitution, funding 'anti-nationals'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of disrespecting the Indian Constitution and misusing taxpayer funds.

In a post on X, BJP Karnataka alleges that the Congress party invited a "Pakistani sympathizer" who desires India's break-up. The party further accused the Congress-led state government of challenging the constitution and threatening national security.

Congress party has disgraced Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India's break up.



Don't you have any shame left CM @siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the constitution & threaten the unity & integrity of India?



"Congress party has disgraced Indian Constitution by inviting a Pakistani sympathiser who wants India's break up. Don't you have any shame left CM @siddaramaiah? Are you trying to challenge the constitution & threaten the unity & integrity of India?," BJP wrote on X.

The BJP's statement comes amidst ongoing political tensions in Karnataka, where the two parties are engaged in a fierce rivalry. The accusations also coincide with the upcoming national elections in India.

The BJP further accused the Congress government of using Karnataka as a "laboratory" to advance divisive agendas, potentially undermining national unity. It also alleged the Congress of using taxpayer funds to support "terrorist-sympathizers, urban naxals, anti-nationals, and riot-accused" to destabilize India ahead of elections.

While praising the security agencies for detaining a "suspicious" individual, the party said, " Thanks to our security agencies, one such anti-India element was caught suspiciously entering India & detained at the airport."

The BJP further claims the Congress prioritizes appeasement of Rahul Gandhi and securing the Chief Minister's position over addressing Karnataka's developmental needs.

The Congress party is yet to issue an official statement regarding these allegations.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka pose a formidable challenge for both the BJP and the ruling Congress. Both major political players are currently wrestling with the task of identifying winning candidates in numerous constituencies where the electoral stakes are notably high for these national parties.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured a sweeping victory in Karnataka, securing 25 out of the total 28 seats, with an independent candidate supported by the party also claiming victory. The Congress and the JD(S), in a coalition government at the time, suffered a setback, managing to win only one seat each. However, the political landscape has witnessed significant shifts, especially with the Congress achieving a resounding triumph in the state's Assembly elections in May last year. Now, the Congress is poised to mount a robust campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Both the BJP and the Congress encounter distinct challenges as they prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP faces resistance in fielding incumbent MPs in certain constituencies, coupled with the need to accommodate its new ally JD(S). The Congress, with a significant victory in the Assembly elections, wishes to field some Ministers who are hesitating to step forward. The BJP, relying on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, aspires to secure all 28 seats, while the resurgent Congress aims for 20 seats, emphasizing the successful implementation of five guarantee schemes.

