Double murder on Diwali night shocks Delhi; man, nephew shot dead night in Shahdara. Watch video

As the national capital was celebrating Diwali on October 31, a double murder in Shahdara left residents in shock. Last night, in the Bihari Colony area in Shahdara area, a 40-year-old man and his teenaged nephew were shot dead while his 10-year-old son was injured after two armed men opened fire, an official said.

A CCTV footage shows two miscreants came on a scooter, entered the house and fired five rounds. Eyewitnesses told police that the assailants touched the feet of Akash Sharma before opening fire at him. All the victims were rushed to a hospital.

Akash Sharma’s son Krish and nephew Rishabh, who were standing nearby, were also hit by bullets. The three were rushed to a hospital where Akash and Rishabh were declared dead while Krish is undergoing treatment.

“On receiving a PCR call at about 8:30 pm, a police team was dispatched. The team found blood at the spot,” DCP Shahdara said. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of personal enmity, police said.

Statements of the victims' family members will be recorded and further investigations are underway, police added.

According to a India Today report, Akash’s wife said she knew the attackers, adding that there had been a dispute between them over land for many years. His brother Yogesh claimed that their family was falsely implicated last month after the accused fired shots at their own house but filed a case against them. He further said that the police deleted the footage of the incident from their phones and instead accused them of getting into fights.