Double tragedy strikes Delhi's zoo: 25-year-old man dies from heart attack, devastated wife commits suicide



A couple from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, met a tragic end within 24 hours of a visit to the Delhi zoo. Abhishek, 25, and his wife Anjali had gone to the zoo on Monday.



However, their outing ended tragically when Abhishek suffered a heart attack and died. In the wake of her husband's sudden death, Anjali took her own life by jumping from the seventh floor of their residence.



The couple had been married since November 30. Abhishek began experiencing chest pain during their zoo visit and was rushed to hospital.

Abhishek and Anjali, who tied the knot on November 30, had scheduled a visit to Delhi Zoo on Monday. During their outing, Abhishek began experiencing chest pain. Concerned, Anjali reached out to his friends, and he was initially taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital. Later, he was referred to Safdarjung hospital for further medical attention.



Abhishek's untimely demise was attributed to a heart attack, as confirmed by doctors later in the day. His lifeless body arrived at the couple's residence in Ahlcon Apartments, Ghaziabad's Vaishali, around 9 pm.



Overwhelmed by the shock of her husband's sudden death, Anjali, unable to cope, rushed to the seventh-floor balcony and jumped. She sustained serious injuries and was promptly taken to Max Hospital, Vaishali. Unfortunately, in the early hours today, Anjali succumbed to her injuries..



Babita, a relative of Abhishek, recounted the tragic events, stating, "After the body was brought home, she sat next to it, weeping. Then she suddenly got up and ran towards the balcony. I figured that she was going to jump. I ran after her, but before I could stop her, she had jumped."



Sanjiv, another relative, shared the sequence of events, stating, "Abhishek was first taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, about 20 km from the zoo. They told Abhishek's friends to take him to Safdarjung. I reached there too. I spoke to the doctor. He told me they tried their best, but could not save him."



The untimely demise of the 25-year-old has once again drawn attention to the concerning trend of young adults experiencing fatal heart attacks. Instances of individuals collapsing and succumbing to heart attacks during various activities, ranging from festive celebrations like Garba events to routine activities like gym workouts, have been reported with alarming frequency in recent years.