'Dragon has lost its teeth': Experts decode JN.1, the COVID variant that's making India nervous

The fresh JN.1 wave of COVID-19 cases is sweeping through India, but experts say there's little reason to panic. While infections are up in states like Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, doctors stress that the current variant resembles the flu in severity, more nuisance than a nightmare.

Dr Hemant Thacker, cardiometabolic specialist, summed it up in an interview to India Today TV, "So after entering the dragon phase, we have phase 2 return of the dragon, but this dragon has lost its teeth, has lost its energy."

He added that while there’s been an uptick in flu-like symptoms, “It’s the extreme fatigue that this new variant is bringing in.” Still, most patients recover quickly, unless they have pre-existing chronic conditions.

Echoing the sentiment, Dr S Swaminathan, Head of Infectious Diseases at Gleneagles Hospital, said the virus never truly went away; it has simply evolved. “It’s just a new variant, it’s slightly immunologically different from the pre-existing strains, so we are seeing a spike in the number of infections,” he said. “It has now almost become like a seasonal event, like the influenza virus… it will not create a nightmare scenario.”

India has recorded over 1,000 active COVID-19 cases recently, and health officials report that the majority are mild and manageable at home. The rise in cases is largely attributed to increased transmissibility rather than severity. Vaccination, hybrid immunity, and public awareness are helping reduce the variant’s impact.

Doctors report that current symptoms are mostly limited to cough, cold, and fatigue, with very few serious cases. Those with chronic ailments or weakened immune systems remain the most vulnerable.

The government has not recommended lockdowns or drastic measures. However, experts urge continued precautions, masking in crowded places, testing when symptomatic, and avoiding exposure for the elderly.