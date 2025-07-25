DRDO's ULPGM-V3 hits Bull's Eye: All you need to know about India’s new anti-tank missile

In a major step towards enhancing India’s tactical warfare capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully test-fired the third variant of the Ultra-Light Precision Guided Munition — ULPGM-V3. The DRDO carried out the trials of the UAV Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in Kurnool. The test marks another milestone under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, aimed at achieving self-reliance in advanced defense technology.

What is the ULPGM-V3 missile?

ULPGM-V3 is a laser-guided anti-tank missile developed by DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI). It is a lightweight, man-portable munition designed to destroy heavily armored enemy targets with high precision. The V3 version is an advanced iteration that builds upon the earlier prototypes with improved guidance and targeting features.

What is the purpose of the missile?

The ULPGM-V3 is designed for precision strikes on modern tanks, armored vehicles, and bunkers. It gives Indian infantry a high-mobility, “top-attack” weapon ideal for use in high-altitude, rugged terrains.

Also known as ULM-ER (Unmanned Launched Munition – Extended Range), it belongs to a new class of air-to-ground missiles launched from drones. It debuted at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

According to DRDO, the V3 uses a passive homing system with an imaging infrared (IR) seeker, enabling fire-and-forget targeting day or night.

Weighing 12.5 kg, it is powered by a dual-thrust solid motor and offers a range of up to 4 km by day and 2.5 km by night. It supports two-way datalink communication, carries various warheads, and can hit both moving and static targets with high precision.

Is it indigenously developed?

Yes, ULPGM-V3 is fully indigenously developed by DRDO, as part of India’s push toward self-reliant defense systems. All components, including guidance systems, propulsion, and warhead mechanisms, are designed and manufactured domestically.

ULPGM-V3 vs other guided missiles

ULPGM-V3 stands out for its lightweight design, laser-guided precision, and top-attack mode. Unlike heavier missile systems, it can be carried and operated by individual soldiers in remote and mountainous regions. It also features a tandem warhead to defeat tanks equipped with explosive reactive armor (ERA).

How does it boosts India’s defence capability

The ULPGM-V3 significantly enhances India's anti-tank warfare strength, particularly in terrain-challenged zones such as Ladakh. By equipping infantry units with precision-guided, man-portable firepower, the Indian Army can respond swiftly to threats without relying solely on larger, vehicle-mounted missile systems.