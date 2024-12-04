DRI seizes 8,223.61 kg narcotic drugs, 1,319 kg gold in FY24

Seizure of smuggled drugs and precious metals like gold and silver has risen significantly over the years with smugglers often using innovative means to smuggle these substances into the country.

Just in 2023-24, officials of the Directorate General of Intelligence booked 109 cases involving 8223.61 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. This included 107.31 kg of cocaine, 48.74 kg of heroin, 136 kg of methamphetamine, 236 kg of mephedrone and 7348.68 kg of ganja.

“The seizures indicate an increasing trend of smuggling of cocaine through air passenger route—from 21 cases in 2022-23 to 47 cases in 2023-24, with majority of seizures carried out at airports,” noted the DRI’s report Smuggling in India.

The report, which was released on Wednesday on the DRI’s 67th Foundation Day, revealed that cocaine trafficking has seen a marked increase in India, particularly through direct routes from South America and via African countries. “The number of cases involving cocaine smuggling by air has risen year on year, presenting significant challenges to Indian law enforcement agencies,” it underlined.

In FY24, DRI officers seized 107.31 kg cocaine worth Rs 974.78 crore in the illicit market. During the year, about 49 kg heroin valuing Rs 365 crore was seized, followed by 136 kg of Methamphetamine worth Rs 275 crore. 7,349 kg ganja worth Rs 21 crore was seized during the last fiscal.

Seizures of smuggled gold also rose substantially last fiscal. In FY24, the DRI seized 1,319 kg of gold, with land route contributing 55% of the seizures and air route contributing around 36%. DRI also shared actionable intelligence with Customs field formations, leading to significant gold seizures by those units as well. In all, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs seized 4,869.6 kg of gold last fiscal.

The report highlighted that gold smuggling into India through its land borders, particularly from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Nepal, remains a persistent and complex issue while air routes into India also remain a prominent method used by smugglers, with Middle East and Southeast Asian countries traditionally being the major points of origin.

“Recently, airports in certain African and Central Asian countries have also emerged as key locations for smuggling operations. Gold smuggling in India has evolved with smuggling syndicates now employing “mules” with diverse profiles, including foreign nationals and families, alongside insiders,” it said, adding that smuggling syndicates even leverage international departure gates, where airport workers and other staff collude in smuggling gold from transit passengers.