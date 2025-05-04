'Drone from China, fake audio, fabricated chats': X user tears apart Pakistan ISPR's lies on India after Pahalgam 

Days after Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and ISPR chief Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary blamed India for alleged cross-border terror attacks in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre, a detailed takedown by an X user has gone viral — calling out what the user described as fabricated digital evidence, logical inconsistencies, and theatrics designed to manipulate public perception.

In a detailed thread posted on X, the user dissected DG ISPR's April 29 press conference where he had claimed to present "irrefutable forensic evidence" linking India to recent terror attacks in Pakistan. The user pointed to multiple flaws in the so-called forensic exercise and questioned the authenticity of every major piece of "evidence" presented.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Chaudhary did a presser on April 29, where he provided ‘eerefutable forensic evidences’ of Indian involvement in terr0r attacks in Pakistan, evidences which could be examined by any credible independent agency. So we examined:



A thread (1/n) pic.twitter.com/fVXWEaf1iv — ISPR Monitor (@ISPRMonitor) May 3, 2025

“Basic rule of digital forensics is use of cloned, non-active devices to preserve data integrity. ISPR’s ‘forensic investigation’ was conducted on a live, active phone with dual SIMs. This alone should have disqualified the entire exercise. Live device = dead forensic,” the user wrote.

Among the most glaring inconsistencies was Evidence 1: a WhatsApp call recording allegedly found on the terrorist Majeed’s phone — recorded a year before his arrest. The user noted that it was unlikely that an untrained terrorist would preemptively install specific apps to record encrypted calls, adding sarcastically, “Maybe he kept call recordings for ISPR to find out. A patriotic Pakistani terrorist.”

The user also raised questions about screenshots of chats presented by ISPR. “Look at the timing of the messages and timing of screenshots — every screenshot was taken immediately after a message is sent! ISPR says Majeed was arrested on April 25, so how did they manage to time travel in past to take screenshots?”

In another case, a screenshot was allegedly taken at 3:08 AM — again, within seconds of the message being sent—long before the accused was arrested. “Unless again, the terrorist was collecting evidence himself for ISPR,” the user quipped.

Evidence 3 involved a drone found at the accused’s residence, which ISPR claimed was of Indian origin. However, the user performed a reverse Google image search and revealed that the drone in question was a Chinese DJI model. "Does that mean it’s a Chinese-sponsored terror attack in Pakistan?” the user asked.

Also missing from the ISPR presser was any standard procedure photo showing the seized drone along with the accused. “You didn’t show the confiscated items from his home at one place,” the user wrote, quoting DG ISPR’s own rhetorical line: “Apne dekha drone jo uske ghar se mila? Nahi dekha sir.”

On the money trail, the ISPR claimed Indian handlers used Pakistani online payment systems to fund the accused — conveniently leaving a trail of easily screen-shotted transactions. “Seems ISPR got tired of creating multiple screenshots,” the user mocked. The screenshots again were shown to be captured immediately after each transaction, suggesting scripted digital staging.

The IED training video presented as evidence raised more questions. The video, allegedly sent by an Indian Army JCO, featured a narrator with manicured hands and long nails. “Did you know that Indian army officers have manicured hands and long nails?!” the user asked, noting the contradiction in military fieldwork presentation.

Most critically, the user flagged the absence of any actual proof of Indian origin for the so-called handlers. “DG ISPR didn’t provide any evidence as to how they identified ‘Indian handlers’. They couldn’t show a single Indian number; call metadata; ISP logs; or contact trail proving communication with India.”

Even the presence of an ex-Indian Army officer named Amit—shown in the presentation—was questioned: “DG ISPR failed to say or show what was his role? Why was he in this theater, if he had no role. Violating Chekhov’s law of gun!”

The thread concluded by calling ISPR’s show “a classic psy-op,” seeded with repetitive keywords and flawed logic. “The DG ISPR Chaudhary’s late-night show marks a new low in Pakistan’s long history of info-war. Evidence riddled with technical, logical, & narrative flaws. Fabricated screenshots, fake audio, inconsistent messaging, and laughable theatrics.”

The ISPR’s accusations came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed “severe punishment” for the perpetrators and backers of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.



