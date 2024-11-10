Drone seizures at Punjab border surges to record 200 as Pakistani syndicates push narcotics, weapons: BSF 

Drone seizures along the International Border (IB) in Punjab have surged to a record 200, marking a significant increase as Pakistani syndicates continue to push narcotics and weapons into India. The Border Security Force (BSF) claims these actions are part of a larger effort to destabilise India by promoting drug addiction among the youth and undermining social harmony.

In a statement released on November 9, the BSF confirmed that four additional drones had been seized in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of drones intercepted along the Punjab border to over 200.

The BSF, which oversees the protection of the 2,290 km-long border on India’s western flank, including 553 km in Punjab, reported a sharp rise in drone activity since 2023, when 107 drones were seized.

The nearly double number of seizures in 2024 marks a significant milestone, according to the BSF, reflecting the force’s improved anti-drone strategies and the deployment of advanced technological countermeasures along the border.

The BSF credited its increasingly accurate anti-drone tactics with dealing a major blow to Pakistani narcotics syndicates attempting to smuggle drugs and weapons into Indian territory. These operations are seen as part of an effort to “destabilise" India by fostering addiction among young people and fracturing social cohesion.

A senior BSF officer shared that this year’s drone seizures include those shot down by BSF personnel using rifles, drones jammed mid-flight with anti-drone technology, and others that were recovered from fields based on intelligence or local tips. Most of these drones are Chinese-made and are typically used to transport drugs, small arms, and ammunition, with drugs being the primary cargo.

The drone issue, which first emerged around 2019-2020, is most prevalent in the border districts of Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Punjab. BSF officials pointed out that drugs smuggled from Pakistan are now predominantly transported by drones, replacing the earlier method of using underground pipes or throwing drugs over the fence.

The BSF stated that the unprecedented number of drone seizures this year is a testament to the force's enhanced defenses against emerging threats along the border.

(With inputs from PTI)