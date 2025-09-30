E-Arrival Card for foreign travelers at Delhi Airport: What you need to know from Oct 1

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will launch the E-Arrival Card facility for arriving foreign travelers from Wednesday (October 1). This initiative, developed under the Bureau of Immigration, is part of India's Digital India vision and aims to provide a seamless, efficient arrival process at the airport.

The new digital system allows international passengers to fill out their arrival information online, eliminating the need for paper-based cards at the airport. By digitising the process, the facility is expected to reduce queues, enhance efficiency, and support sustainability efforts by cutting down on paper usage.

Advertisement

Similar E-Arrival Card facilities are already in place at major international airports in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, and Malaysia.

The launch follows the introduction of the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveler Programme (FTI-TTP) in June 2024, which provides a faster and more secure travel experience for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders at Delhi airport.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said, "This initiative reflects the Government of India’s commitment to delivering a world-class, hassle-free travel experience while promoting sustainable practices. By digitising the arrival card process, we are enabling faster clearances, shorter waiting times, and greater convenience to enhance the overall passenger experience."

Travelers can fill out their arrival information via official platforms including the Bureau of Immigration's portal (https://boi.gov.in), the Indian Visa website (https://indianvisaonline.gov.in), the Indian Visa mobile app "Su-Swagatam," and the Delhi Airport website (www.newdelhiairport.in). Passengers can submit this information up to three days before their arrival.

