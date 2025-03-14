Earthquakes on Holi: 5.2 magnitude in Kargil, 4.0 magnitude in Arunachal Pradesh; check details

Ladakh's Kargil was struck by a 5.2 magnitude earthquake early on Friday, the National Center for Seismology confirmed. Tremors were felt in the region of Jammu and Kashmir. The earthquake took place at a depth of 15km at 2:50 am.

National Center for Seismology posted: “EQ of M: 5.2, On: 14/03/2025 02:50:05 IST, Lat: 33.37 N, Long: 76.76 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Kargil, Ladakh.”

Leh and Ladakh are situated in Seismic Zone-IV of the country, indicating a significant risk of vulnerability to earthquakes. Being located in the tectonically active Himalayas region, these areas experience frequent tremors.

Meanwhile, another earthquake hit West Kameng in Arunachal Pradesh. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 km. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported the earthquake with the following details:

Magnitude: 4.0

Date and Time: 14/03/2025 06:01:28 IST

Latitude: 27.26 N

Longitude: 92.27 E

Depth: 10 km

Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

NCS posted: "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 14/03/2025 06:01:28 IST, Lat: 27.26 N, Long: 92.27 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh."

Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Assam's Morigaon district in the early hours of February 27, with tremors felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

According to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), regions in India are classified into four seismic zones—Zone V, Zone IV, Zone III, and Zone II, with Zone V being the most susceptible to earthquakes and Zone II being the least vulnerable.