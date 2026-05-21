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Ebola alert: Delhi airport isssues advisory for passengers from these countries

Ebola alert: Delhi airport isssues advisory for passengers from these countries

India has stepped up screening and preparedness measures, even as officials said no case has been detected so far.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 21, 2026 4:46 PM IST
Ebola alert: Delhi airport isssues advisory for passengers from these countriesThe advisory asks travellers to watch for symptoms and follow health precautions, while airport authorities have stepped up screening measures.
SUMMARY
  • No Ebola case has been detected in India, officials clarified on Wednesday
  • Union Health Secretary chaired a review on national preparedness and response
  • States and Union territories were told to ensure readiness at all levels

Delhi Airport has issued an advisory for passengers arriving from Congo, Uganda and South Sudan amid concerns over the Ebola outbreak in those regions. The advisory asks travellers to watch for symptoms and follow health precautions, while airport authorities have stepped up screening measures.

At the airport, passengers have been advised to monitor their health and immediately report symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain and weakness to airport health authorities. 

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Travellers have also been asked to follow health guidelines and cooperate with medical staff. The advisory, authorities said, is part of efforts to protect public safety and prevent the entry of infectious diseases into the country.

Read the full advisory here

Official sources told news agency PTI that no case of Ebola virus disease has been detected in India so far. They said a high-level review meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava to assess the preparedness of states and Union territories and review response measures.

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During the review meeting, health secretaries of all states and Union territories were advised to ensure readiness at all levels. Sources said that after the World Health Organization declared Ebola a public health emergency of international concern, the government strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as a precaution.

Detailed standard operating procedures on pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms and laboratory testing have already been shared with all states and Union territories.

Sources said Srivastava emphasised coordinated surveillance, timely reporting and the preparedness of designated health facilities. All ministries and departments concerned have also been sensitised and are taking preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the health ministry.

The sources added that India had handled a similar situation during the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa with comparable precautionary steps, and said there is no cause for panic as the government remains vigilant and has asked citizens to follow official advisories and updates.

Published on: May 21, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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