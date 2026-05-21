Multibagger Apollo Micro Systems shares extend rally to 4th day, hit all-time high – Here’s the trigger

Apollo Micro Systems share price: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd shares extend their winning streak to the fourth session on Thursday, May 21, gaining as much as 28% during the period to record high. The counter has given multibagger returns of over 150% in a one-year period.

On Thursday, the stock gained as much as 5.85% to hit all-time high of Rs 377.60 apiece on the BSE, up from its previous close of Rs 356.70.

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What is driving this surge?

The multibagger defence stock bullish sentiment is fueled by a power-packed set of Q4 FY26 earnings announced on May 18, a greenfield expansion plan, and acquisitions updates.

Q4 results

The aerospace and defence electronics manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.79 crore, up 163.5% year-on-year from Rs 13.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 81.3% to Rs 293.26 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to Rs 161.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis (FY26), the company's net profit stood at Rs 107.38 crore, a 90.5% growth YoY, while revenue zoomed nearly 61% to Rs 904.32 crore.

Capacity addition

The company is actively pursuing a greenfield expansion aimed at scaling operations to 12x capacity, according to its latest investor presentation. The ambitious project involves a total investment of Rs 300 crore, which also includes a land bank of approx 247,441 sq ft strategically located adjacent to Unit 3 at the Industrial Park, TSIIC Hardware Park, Phase 2, Hyderabad.

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This facility is planned to support the manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing of a range of weapon systems, including Grad rockets, anti-submarine warfare rockets, anti-tank mines, artillery munitions, and other similar weapon systems.

Aquisition

Apollo Defence Industries Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the firm, successfully acquired a 100% equity stake in IDL Explosives Ltd for Rs 107 crore, the company said in its Q4 investor presentation. This buyout helps Apollo step into military explosives manufacturing. Following the lifting of a previous ban, the acquired entity had secured a running contract for the supply of bulk explosives to Coal India Ltd subsidiaries amounting to Rs 419.39 crore.

