Meta layoffs 2026: Severance package and benefits offered to over 8000 employees

Meta has officially conducted its global layoff drive, and thousands of employees have started receiving leadership emails informing them that their roles have been eliminated. Meta described the move as a key part of its ongoing restructuring strategy to streamline operations and support future investments.

The May 20 layoff email has been circulating over the internet (read here), revealing details on severance packages, benefits, system access timelines, final payouts, and the company’s transition support measures for affected employees at Meta. Here’s what Meta’s employees are being offered:

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Meta severance package

According to the internal email revealed by Business Insider, Meta employees will receive 16 weeks or four months of base pay. Workers who stayed longer at Meta will get additional pay, as the company plans to offer two weeks for every year of continuous employment. For example, 1 year at Meta will give employees two extra weeks of salary, 5 years will give 10 extra weeks, and so on.

Meta will continue paying for medical insurance to impacted employees and their families for up to 18 months. Impacted workers in other countries are also expected to receive similar compensation packages, but it may vary based on the laws and policies of their countries.

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Meta layoff and restructuring plans

Alongside Meta laying off 10% of its workforce, the social media giant is also restructuring 7000 of its employees, and shifting them to projects that focus on AI development, AI tools, or AI-driven operations. Therefore, the majority of its efforts are focused towards AI.

Now, Meta is expected to conduct another round of layoffs later this year that may cut another 10% of its global workforce. However, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted in a memo that the company is not expecting any further layoffs.

