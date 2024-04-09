EC issues notice to Congress's Randeep Surjewala over ‘indecent’ comment against Hema Malini

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a showcause notice to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his controversial remark regarding Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hema Malini.

In a video shared by BJP, Surjewala was quoted as saying,"Why people elect their MLAs/MPs? So that they (MLAs/MPs) can raise the public's voice. It's not like Hema Malini, who was elected to lick.”

Surjewala claimed that the BJP IT cell distorted the video clip and circulated it on social media. “Watch the full clip. What I said was that we have great respect for Hema Malini ji, who is married to Dharmendra ji, and, therefore, is our daughter-in-law," he had said.

In response to Surjewala's alleged remark, the actor-politician stated that the Congress aims at popular figures because attacking unpopular ones wouldn't benefit them.

Malini, seeking her third consecutive term as MP from Mathura, suggested that the Congress should learn how to respect women from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "They should learn how to respect women from PM Narendra Modi," she said.

Sharing an excerpt of Surjewala's alleged remark, the poll panel said,"Needless to say that the above comments are undignified, vulgar and uncivilised and have not only caused great insult to Smt Hema Malini and disrespect to her position as a member of parliament, but also causes damage to honour and dignity of women legislators, across political formations, of women in public life and of all women in general."

“It is unfortunate that despite the Commission bringing it to the notice of the party at your level, the campaigners of Indian National Congress are still indulging in utterances that are repugnant to the honour and dignity of women,” the EC notice mentioned to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge read.

Mathura, one of Uttar Pradesh's 80 constituencies, will cast its votes in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26. Vote counting will occur on June 4.