EC to visit Jharkhand, Maharashtra next week to take stock of their poll preparedness

Amid speculation that assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand may be held simultaneously, the Election Commission will visit both states next week to assess their preparedness, sources told news agency PTI. Led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, the commission will be in Jharkhand on September 23-24 and in Maharashtra on September 27-28.

In the previous election cycle, Maharashtra and Haryana held simultaneous polls. However, this time the Election Commission has separated the elections in these two states. Assembly polls in Jharkhand were conducted independently last time, but sources now suggest they might coincide with Maharashtra's.

The term of the Maharashtra Assembly ends on November 26, while Jharkhand's assembly term concludes on January 5. Elections are already underway in Jammu and Kashmir, while Haryana will vote on October 5. Delhi's assembly elections are expected to take place in February.