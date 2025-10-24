ECI mandates clear labelling of AI-generated content in political campaigns 

In a decisive move to preserve electoral integrity, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a fresh advisory to all recognized political parties, mandating strict guidelines on the use of AI-generated and synthetic content during election campaigns.

Citing growing misuse of hyper-realistic synthetic media to distort political messaging, the ECI warned that such tactics threaten the level playing field and voter trust. The Commission has invoked its constitutional authority under Article 324 to reiterate compliance with the IT Rules, 2021, and all previous advisories, including those from May 6, 2024, and January 16, 2025.

Under the new directive, political parties, candidates, and campaign representatives must ensure that:

All AI-altered images, audio, and video used for campaigning are prominently labelled with terms like “AI-Generated,” “Digitally Enhanced,” or “Synthetic Content.”

These labels must cover at least 10% of the visible display area or the initial 10% of duration for audio content.

Video content must carry this label at the top of the screen.

Metadata or captions must disclose the entity responsible for generating the content.

No synthetic content may misrepresent any person’s identity, appearance, or voice without consent in a way that misleads voters.

Further, political parties must take down any such misleading content detected on their official channels within three hours of notice or reporting. Internal records of all AI-generated materials must also be maintained for verification.

The ECI underscored that this advisory takes immediate effect and will remain enforceable through all general and bye-elections until further orders. It also urged political entities to act responsibly, emphasizing transparency in the use of emerging technologies in electioneering.