ED files chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in Rs 661 cr National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

Earlier this month, the ED initiated steps to take possession of properties worth ₹661 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which is at the center of the investigation. Formal notices have been issued to property registrars in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow, indicating the agency’s plan to assume physical control of the assets.

The ED is proceeding under Section 8 and Rule 5(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which outlines the process for taking over properties that have been attached and confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority. As part of this enforcement action, occupants of the listed properties have been instructed to vacate the premises.

The ownership of AJL, the publisher of the National Herald newspaper and its digital platform, is held by Young Indian Private Limited, in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi each have a 38% stake. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently investigating potential financial irregularities in the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian and has interviewed both Congress leaders multiple times as part of the inquiry.

Swamy alleged a criminal conspiracy involving high-profile Congress leaders such as Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, as well as Young Indian Pvt Ltd, to illegally transfer funds stemming from the deceitful acquisition of AJL's properties, which were estimated at over Rs 2,000 crore.

Coinciding with this development, the formal charges were filed shortly after businessman Robert Vadra, the spouse of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the brother-in-law of Rahul Gandhi, underwent questioning by the investigative agency concerning money laundering accusations connected to a real estate transaction in Haryana.

During the interrogation, Vadra, escorted by vocal Congress supporters chanting 'jab Modi darta hai, ED ko aage karta hai' (meaning 'whenever Modi is scared, he summons the ED'), refuted the claims against him as an act of political reprisal, emphasizing his extensive cooperation during the questioning session.