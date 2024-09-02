ED reaches residence of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan; party says there’s ‘no evidence’

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived at the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan on Monday morning in connection with a money laundering investigation. The minister then put up a post on social media asking “how long the dictatorship would last”.

Khan is facing charges related to illegal recruitment and financial misconduct during his tenure as the Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board. “Just now early in the morning, at the behest of the dictator, his puppet ED has reached my house, the dictator is leaving no stone unturned in harassing me and AAP leaders. Is it a crime to serve the people honestly? How long will this dictatorship last?” said Khan in a post on X.

अभी सुबह-सुबह तानाशाह के इशारे पर उनकी कटपुतली ED मेरे घर पर पहुँच चुकी है, मुझे और AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने में तानाशाह कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहा।



ईमानदारी से अवाम की ख़िदमत करना गुनाह है?



आख़िर ये तानाशाही कब तक?#EDRaid #Okhla pic.twitter.com/iR2YN7Z9NL — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 2, 2024

AAP minister Sanjay Singh also took to social media to speak about the ED search. He said that Khan joined the ED investigation and then asked for further time as his mother-in-law who has cancer had undergone an operation. However, the ED team reached his house early in the morning to conduct a raid. “There is no evidence against Amanatullah Khan,” he said, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being a “dictator”.

According to Singh, Khan had informed the ED about his situation and sought four weeks’ time.

Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force teams have been deployed at Khan's residence in Delhi’s Okhla.

AAP leaders rallied behind their colleague, and criticised the BJP government for using central agencies to target those who oppose the ruling.

In the video shared by Khan on X, he claimed that he has been responding to all notices from the ED, but the team is at his house with a search warrant. Sisodia accused the ED of trying to suppress voices against the BJP, while Singh claimed that the ED has no evidence against Khan and criticised PM Modi's leadership.

