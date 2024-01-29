ED seizes Hemant Soren's BMW car from his Delhi residence: Report 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's BMW car along with some documents from his Delhi residence, NDTV reported on Monday. The agency claimed that the car was bought using illegal funds. Earlier today, a team of the central probe agency visited Soren's Delhi residence in connection with a money laundering investigation. However, the chief minister could not be found at his residence.

VIDEO | Visuals of ED team leaving from Jharkhand CM @HemantSorenJMM's residence in Delhi.



The ED team can be seen taking away CM Hemant Soren's car and his driver.

The report said that the agency officials also went to the Jharkhand Bhawan and his father's residence at Motilal Nehru Marg, but Soren could not be found there either. However, the report added, Soren's chartered plane remained parked at the Delhi Airport.

The chief minister was questioned by the ED in the same case on January 20. A week later, the agency issued another summon asking him to confirm his availability for questioning on either January 29 or 31. The ED said it would reach out to him if Soren did not turn up for questioning either on January 29 or January 31. Soren had given consent for his questioning by the agency on January 31.

The ED said the searches done at Soren's Delhi home were based on fresh inputs in the land scam.

In a tweet, Kanchan Gupta, senior adviser to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, said: "Like father, like son. In November 2006 Shibu Soren, then Union Minister for Coal, went 'missing' after being held guilty in a murder case. Then PM Manmohan Singh had a tough time finding him to tell him to resign. His son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is now ‘missing’ as ED looks for him."

Like father, like son.



In November 2006 Shibu Soren, then Union Minister for Coal, went 'missing' after being held guilty in a murder case. Then PM Manmohan Singh had a tough time finding him to tell him to resign.



His son and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is now 'missing' as ED…

Soren is facing a money laundering probe by the ED. The agency's investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand. The ED has, so far, arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.