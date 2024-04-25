Election Commission seeks reply from BJP on alleged MCC violation by PM Modi  

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday sought a reply from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on alleged hate speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Banswara. The poll body has also taken cognizance of alleged MCC violations by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both the BJP and the Congress had raised allegations of causing hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language.
The EC has sought a response by 11 am on 29th April.
