US-Iran peace talks: Negotiations to take place in Islamabad; details on key obstacles, top attendees

US-Iran talks have entered a critical phase as delegations from both countries meet in Islamabad to discuss longstanding disputes blocking a deal. The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and including senior political, military, and economic officials, arrived amid fragile ceasefire conditions and mutual mistrust. The talks represent the highest-level engagement between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

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Negotiations hinge on Washington accepting Tehran’s preconditions, with Iran demanding that any ceasefire address Israel’s assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon and include the release of Iranian assets frozen under sanctions. The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, has expressed cautious optimism but remains sceptical about a swift resolution.

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Five major issues are blocking a deal:

1. Ceasefire Scope: Iran insists the ceasefire must cover Israel’s military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon, linking regional conflict to the negotiations.

2. Sanctions Relief: Tehran demands the lifting of sanctions and release of frozen assets as preconditions for talks, while the US seeks concrete steps from Iran on nuclear and military restrictions.

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3. Nuclear Programme: The US requires Iran to surrender enriched uranium stockpiles, halt enrichment activities, and accept missile restrictions, demands that Tehran has yet to accept.

4. Regional Influence: The US wants Iran to end support for regional allies, a point Iran has not conceded, complicating trust-building efforts.

5. Detained Citizens: The release of detained US citizens remains a critical demand from Washington, adding another layer to the complex negotiations.

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Key participants in US-Iran peace talks

The US delegation in Islamabad is led by US Vice President JD Vance, whereas the Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

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US delegation participants: JD Vance (Head of delegation), Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (Backchannel negotiator), Presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Michael Anton (Director of Policy Planning), and Brad Cooper (CENTCOM commander)

JD Vance (Head of delegation), Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (Backchannel negotiator), Presidential adviser Jared Kushner, Michael Anton (Director of Policy Planning), and Brad Cooper (CENTCOM commander) Iranian delegation participants: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, as well as other security and economic officials

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi, as well as other security and economic officials Mediators/host: Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Deputy PM/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

Despite these challenges, the talks continue under cautious diplomacy. The US delegation describes the meeting as an extension of an “open hand,” while Iran maintains firm conditions. With Israel agreeing to US-mediated talks in Washington following a call between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the regional dynamics remain tense but engaged.

The outcome of these discussions will be closely watched, as both sides seek a path forward amid deep divisions and ongoing conflict.