Shares of ITC Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) are in a downtrend in both short and long term. While ITC stock is in the red for a period up to three years (17.27%), shares of HUL slipped 9.78% in five years.

ITC stock has fallen 26% in two years and lost 17.27% in three years. On the other hand, shares of HUL are down 1.30% in two years and fallen 12% in three years.

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Both FMCG stocks have seen very less volatility in the last one year. While beta of ITC stood at 0.8, that of HUL stood at 0.4.

The ITC stock has a PE ratio of 10.78. Shares are valued reasonably when compared with PE of the industry. PE ratio of HUL stands at 34.83 against PE of 50 for the industry.

In the current trading session, ITC shares closed on a flat note at Rs 304.20. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.81 lakh crore. Total 17.46 lakh shares of the FMCG firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 52.98 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.81 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of ITC stock stands at 51.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. ITC shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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On the other hand, HUL shares ended 1.03% higher at Rs 2155.60 against the previous close of Rs 2133.70 on BSE. A total of 1.15 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.67 crore. Market cap of the company rose to Rs 5.06 lakh crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of HUL stock stands at 49.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought zone nor in the oversold zone. HUL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Here's a look at what brokerage Mirae Asset Sharekhan said on the ITC and HUL shares ahead of their Q4 earnings.

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Sharekhan has a buy call on the ITC stock with a price target of Rs 400 (a 31% upside to the current market price). The brokerage has a buy call on HUL stock with a price target of Rs 2750, an upside of 27% from the current market price.

In its Q4 results preview report, the brokerage said it is positive on the FMCG sector.

"Ongoing geopolitical tensions would have a minimal impact on staple companies in Q4 as most companies have a limited exposure to the Middle East (ex-Dabur/Emami). Margin pressure is likely in Q1FY27 on a steep rise in crude oil prices and a weak rupee," said the brokerage.

Shares of Asian Paints, Britannia, Marico, Nestle, Radico Khaitan and Allied Blenders & Distillers are the brokerage's preferred picks in the sector.