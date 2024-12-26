Electoral bonds case: BJP got ₹2,244 crore in 2023-24, Congress received ₹289 crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received ₹2,244 crore in contributions of ₹20,000 and above from individuals, trusts and corporate houses in 2023-24, more than three times its donations in 2022-23. The Congress, on the other hand, received around ₹289 crore in contributions of ₹20,000 and above in 2023-24.

In 2022-23, the BJP received ₹1,300 crore via electoral bonds whereas the Congress got only ₹171 crore.

Top donors in 2023-24 included DLF (₹100 crore), ArcelorMittal (₹75 crore), Maruti Suzuki (₹60 crore), Megha Engineering (₹50 crore), Hetero Labs (₹50 crore), Apollo Tyres (₹50 crore), Bharti Airtel (₹6 crore), Sanjiv Goenka-headed RPSG Group (₹10 crore), and Haldia Energy (₹10 crore).

The highest donor to both the BJP and the Congress was Prudent Electoral Trust. As per the contribution reports of the BJP and the Congress for 2023-24, the BJP received ₹724 crore whereas the Congress received ₹156 crore from the Prudent Electoral Trust.

Moreover, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) got the second highest donations from the Prudent Electoral Trust at ₹580 crore. Prudent's top donors in 2022-23 included Megha Engineering and Infrastructure India, Bharti Airtel, Serum Institute and Arcelor Mittal.

The Prudent Electoral Trust, previously known as the Satya Electoral Trust, is the largest electoral trust in India. According to the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), Prudent is backed by Bharti Airtel's parent company Bharti Enterprises.

Prudent Electoral Trust also receives major funding from Future Gaming and Hotel Services, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure India, Bharti Infratel, and Philips Carbon Black.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has been declaring the donations received by various political parties after the Supreme Court in February 2024, struck down the electoral bonds scheme. The 5-judge Constitution bench mandated the poll body to disclose donors, the amounts donated by them and the recipients.

The electoral bonds were introduced on January 28, 2017 by late Arun Jaitley. The scheme was aimed at ensuring transparent political funding. The bonds, issued exclusively by the State Bank of India, used to serve as designated financial instrument which offered individuals and corporates the opportunity to make financial contributions to political parties in a discreet manner.