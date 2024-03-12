SBI complies with SC order, sends all Electoral Bonds data to Election Commission

The State Bank of India has sent all Electoral Bonds data to the Election Commission of India at 5:30 pm as per the Supreme Court's order.



The top court on Monday had ordered the national lender to disclose the details of the electoral bonds encashed by political parties to the Election Commission by the close of the business hours on March 12 and warned the country's largest public sector lender that the court may proceed against it for "wilful disobedience" if it failed to comply with its directions and deadlines.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while dismissing the State Bank of India's plea seeking extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details, also directed the EC to publish the information shared by the bank on its official website by 5 p.m. on March 15.

The order was passed by the bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, the same five-judge constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's controversial electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional", and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients by March 13.

Opposition leaders hailed the apex court's order passed on Monday and said the country will soon come to know who donated to which party through electoral bonds