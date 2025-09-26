‘Enamoured by Munir’: Kanwal Sibal says India needs to watch out for potential interference, US-Pakistan arms deal

US President Donald Trump seems to be enamoured by Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, says former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal. He also added that India needs to be careful about potential US interference in India-Pakistan issues. None of the decisions with regards to Pakistan seems to be taken without Munir’s participation, he said.

This comes after Trump held a meeting, closed for the press, with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was accompanied by Munir. This is Munir’s second visit to the White House in three months. He was invited for lunch at the White House in June.

“He seems to be enamoured of the Pak Army Chief. We have to watch out for potential US arms sales to Pakistan and US interference in India-Pak issues. He is encouraging Pakistan’s hostile postures towards India. He is redrawing Pakistan’s role in the region,” said Sibal.

In a separate post, mere minutes later, Sibal added, “His thumbs up says it all. Shehbaz Sharif has to be chaperoned by his Army Chief. Implies that issues of importance cannot be discussed and decisions made without Munir’s participation and oversight. Trump is underwriting this.” He was referring to a photograph from the White House with Trump standing in the middle of Sharif and Munir, and showing a thumbs-up.

Who has influenced whom remains to be seen but the US-Pakistan bonhomie is not in India’s best interests. The ties between US and India have taken a nosedive due to Trump administration’s berating remarks, unjustified demands, blaming New Delhi for supporting the Ukraine war, imposing the highest tariffs of 50 per cent on India, hiking H-1B visa fee to $100,000, making it unviable for its largest beneficiaries, which are Indians.

Sibal’s assessment is in line with what took place ahead of the meeting – Trump called Sharif and Munir “great leaders”. “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Field Marshal. The Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they’re coming, and they may be in this room right now,” he said.