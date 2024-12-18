End of INDIA bloc? Mamata upset with 'insensitive' Rahul Gandhi, mulls new opposition front: Report

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, appears to be growing increasingly dissatisfied with the Congress and its leadership in the INDIA bloc. Banerjee is considering the formation of a new opposition axis, comprising like-minded parties such as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), News18 reported on Wednesday.

The dissatisfaction stems partly from recent incidents, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's repeated attacks on Veer Savarkar during a speech in the Lok Sabha. The remarks reportedly embarrassed the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP, key constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra.

According to the report, TMC and Sena leaders discussed the issue, expressing frustration over what they perceive as Congress' insensitivity toward its allies. TMC MP Ritabrata Chatterjee, speaking to CNN-News18, stated, "Banerjee has proved it not once but multiple times that she alone can spearhead the fight against the BJP. No one else can and has not been able to. Hence, she should be the leader of the front."

Another point of contention surfaced during a recent parliamentary discussion on the Constitution. When BJP members chanted "Kejriwal Chor Hai" [Kejriwal is a thief] in response to AAP leader Sanjay Singh's remarks, most INDIA bloc allies rallied to counter the narrative. Congress leaders, however, were silent, ostensibly due to upcoming elections in Delhi. While Congress and AAP are part of the INDIA bloc, they are fighting each other in Delhi.

As tensions within the bloc rise, sources told News18 that Banerjee may push for a new alliance focused on "people's issues" rather than what some perceive as Congress's "incoherent" campaigns. Calls for Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc have also gained momentum. Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has expressed his support, saying, "We will support Mamata Banerjee. She should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc." His son, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, echoed the sentiment.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has also joined the chorus. Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy tweeted, "Mamata Banerjee is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again."

After Congress lost elections in Maharashtra, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee urged the grand old party to set aside its ego and declare Mamata Banerjee as INDIA bloc leader. "Congress needs to understand that under its leadership, the INDIA bloc has failed. If Mamata Banerjee becomes the leader, it will be much better. The alliance needs a leader... Mamata Banerjee knows how to fight political battles," he said.