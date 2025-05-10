'Engage in direct dialogue...': G7 urges India, Pakistan to avoid escalation amid ongoing attacks

Amid growing fears of a wider conflict, the G7 nations on Friday called for immediate de-escalation between India and Pakistan following India's May 7 precision strikes and alleged missile exchanges across the border. The joint appeal comes as tensions continue to rise in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Advertisement

In a strongly worded joint statement, the G7 foreign ministers, including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union’s High Representative, condemned the Pahalgam attack and urged restraint.

“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers... strongly condemn the egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restraint from both India and Pakistan,” the statement read.

The bloc warned that “further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability” and said it remained deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides.

Calling for “immediate de-escalation,” the G7 urged both countries to “engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome,” and expressed support for a “swift and lasting diplomatic resolution.”

Advertisement

The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, striking terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The retaliation has since led to heightened military activity and civilian casualties in the border regions.