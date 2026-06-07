Engineer started with a Rs 6,000 salary. Raids now uncover Rs 2 crore cash, 341 gm gold, 14 plots

An Odisha government engineer is under the Vigilance scanner after raids on properties linked to him allegedly unearthed assets worth crores of rupees, including more than Rs 2 crore in cash, five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots and gold jewellery.

The Odisha Vigilance Department on Saturday launched simultaneous searches at multiple locations linked to Baikuntha Nath Behera, an assistant executive engineer (AEE) with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Baliguda in Kandhamal district, in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

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2 Crore cash stashed in Bank lockers, 5 Multi-Storey bldgs (4 in #Bhubaneswar) (17850 Sqft),13 Plots (7 in BBSR), etc. unearthed so far during searches on Sri Baikuntha Nath Behera, Asst Executive Engr, #ITDA, Baliguda, #Kandhamal. He joined service in 1999 as JE @ Rs 6000/- pm. pic.twitter.com/I80zkPtVJm — Odisha Vigilance (@OdishaVigilance) June 6, 2026

According to Vigilance officials, the assets were found in the name of Behera and his family members at locations in Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Baripada.

"We have located at least four lockers in the names of Behera and his wife. More than Rs 2 crore in cash has been seized from two bank lockers. Counting through bank machines is in progress," a senior Vigilance official said.

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The department said searches so far have revealed five multi-storey buildings, 14 high-value plots, 341 grams of gold jewellery and deposits exceeding Rs 45 lakh. The measurement and valuation of the buildings and plots are being carried out by the Vigilance technical wing, while the valuation of gold ornaments, bank deposits, postal savings and other financial investments is still underway.

The searches are being conducted by teams comprising two additional superintendents of police, five deputy superintendents of police, six inspectors and supporting staff under warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

Simultaneous raids are continuing at locations in Bhubaneswar, Baripada, Dharmasala in Jajpur district and Baliguda in Kandhamal district.

According to Vigilance records, Behera joined government service in 1999 as a junior engineer (civil) at Nabarangpur block with a monthly salary of Rs 6,000. He later served in various positions under the ITDA and other government establishments before being promoted to assistant engineer in October 2016.

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In February 2026, he was promoted to the post of assistant executive engineer and posted at ITDA, Baliguda, where he is currently serving.

In a separate operation, Vigilance officials arrested Dharma Niranjan Chaudhury, a Lineman-A of the Narsinghpur Electrical Section under TPCODL in Cuttack district, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a farmer.

Officials said the bribe was allegedly sought for replacing a damaged electric pole on the complainant's agricultural land.

(With inputs from PTI)