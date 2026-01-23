EU eyes India as key supplier of arms, plans to boost military cooperation: Report

The European Union is reportedly viewing India as a key supplier of arms in specific sectors following the finalisation of a new EU-India Security and Defence Partnership. The agreement is scheduled for signing next week and aims to deepen military industrial cooperation while supporting the security interests of both regions.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the central feature of the agreement is the establishment of an EU-India Defence Industry Forum. This forum will bring together companies from both regions to explore business opportunities, with officials from the EU and India expected to participate as observers. Stakeholders believe the forum will enhance cooperation and improve transparency in bilateral defence engagements.

India has maintained significant defence trade with EU member states such as France, Germany, Spain, and Italy. In the past two years, Indian exports to Europe have increased notably, driven by demand for ammunition and explosives as European countries replenish their military stockpiles.

The partnership aims to build on this growth by combining the EU's defence research and development expertise with India's expanding industrial base, the report added. European officials expect this collaboration to strengthen manufacturing capacities and widen supply networks available to EU armed forces, the report added.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the new deal would expand cooperation in areas including maritime security, counterterrorism, and cyber defence.

The partnership also focuses on operational aspects, with the EU seeking to increase joint activities with the Indian Navy. Plans include joint exercises and information-sharing initiatives in the Western Indian Ocean, with potential involvement of other Indo-Pacific partners.

Looking ahead, EU and Indian authorities are considering joint maritime activities in key regions such as the Gulf of Guinea.

