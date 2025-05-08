The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states have condemned the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which saw 26 people killed in a tourist spot.

In a statement the EU said, “The European Union (EU) and its 27 member states unequivocally condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April and the murder of innocent civilians. Terrorism can never be justified. Those responsible for the attack must be brought to justice. Every state has the duty and the right lawfully to protect its citizens from acts of terror.”

“The EU is monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives. The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides. The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue,” the statement added.

Due to reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and possible airspace incursions in and near Lahore, the US Consulate General in Lahore has directed all consulate personnel to shelter-in-place. The Consulate has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport.

“US citizens who find themselves in an area of active conflict should leave if they can do so safely. If it is not safe to leave, they should shelter-in-place,” the US Embassy & Consulates in Pakistan said in a release.