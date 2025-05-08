India’s Sudarshan Chakra: How India’s S-400 air defence crushed Pakistan’s drone assault

The Indian Air Force’s S-400 ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ air defence missile systems were successfully deployed against Pakistani drones and missiles during the night of May 7–8, intercepting multiple aerial threats targeting Indian military installations.

According to official reports, these highly advanced systems were fired as part of India's defensive operations to neutralise incoming threats aimed at 15 military targets across northern and western India, including key bases in Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Phalodi, and Bhuj.

The S-400 Triumf, known in IAF service as Sudarshan Chakra, is among the most advanced long-range air defence systems in the world. Built by Russia and integrated into India’s strategic air defence command, it is capable of detecting and engaging a wide spectrum of airborne threats—including stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, and tactical ballistic missiles.

How it works

The system employs a network of multi-band phased array radars that offer 360-degree surveillance and can track up to 300 targets simultaneously from as far as 600 km away. Once threats are identified, the command centre selects the optimal missile from its layered arsenal and launches it. Each missile uses a combination of inertial, active, and passive homing technologies, making them highly resilient to jamming and electronic warfare.

In combat conditions, the S-400 can engage up to 36 targets at once, launching missiles that are suited to intercept threats at various ranges. These include the 40N6 (up to 400 km) for distant targets, the 48N6DM (up to 250 km), and the 9M96E/E2 (up to 120 km) designed to take out fast, agile platforms like fighter jets or precision-guided munitions. The system covers altitudes up to 30 km, offering robust protection even against high-flying ballistic threats.

During the Pakistani offensive, India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, anchored by the S-400, neutralised incoming threats with high effectiveness.

Debris recovered from various sites confirmed the attempted cross-border strikes. Indian government sources later stated that “an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised,” underscoring the precision and deterrent value of India’s air defences.

The S-400’s mobility, electronic resilience, and integration with indigenous platforms like the Akash missile system make it a critical layer in India’s multi-tiered air defence network.

In exercises, it has demonstrated an 80% kill rate against simulated enemy aircraft, including stealth profiles, and its real-world performance has now validated those numbers under live fire.

