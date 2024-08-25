'Everyday they are planning to...': BJP offering Rs 100 cr to MLAs to topple Karnataka govt, claims Congress MLA

A ruling party MLA accused the opposition BJP of attempting 'Operation Kamala' to destabilize the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka. He claimed that efforts were being made to lure Congress legislators by offering Rs 100 crore.

Congress MLA from Mandya, Ravikumar Gowda (Ravi Ganiga) on Sunday claimed that the BJP is trying to destabilize the government by enticing MLAs. However, he asserted that no legislator would be swayed, and the government would remain stable and strong.

'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus) refers to the BJP's alleged strategy of encouraging defections from opposition parties to secure its government or maintain its stability.

"Even today I'm saying, they (BJP) have now raised the offer to Rs 100 crore from Rs 50 crore, someone had called day-before-yesterday saying hundred (crore) ready, (wanted) to purchase 50 MLAs. BJP people have gone from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore," Gowda said while answering a reporter's question.

Addressing media here, he said, "Someone had called me, I told him to keep Rs 100 crore with himself, I thought of complaining to ED." "Everyday they (BJP) are planning to dislodge our government, from Rs 50 crore, they have now gone to Rs 100 crore offer, but our government is stable, the Chief Minister is also strong," he added.

In October last year, Gowda had also alleged that attempts were being made to lure Congress legislators with offers of Rs 50 crore and ministerial positions. He claimed that four legislators had been approached, and evidence existed to support these claims.

Gowda accused BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Pralhad Joshi, along with H D Kumaraswamy from the JD(S), of working together to destabilize the Congress government in Karnataka.

He further stated that with 136 MLAs, the Congress government is "strong like a rock," led by a popular and pro-poor Chief Minister, making it impossible for anyone to dislodge it.

"But these people have promised PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and are walking around to topple the government."

Gowda alleged that BJP "brokers" are contacting Congress MLAs daily, trying to buy them off to destabilise the government because the Congress is strong in Karnataka. "None of our MLAs will fall for it," he said. "We are gathering evidence and will hand it over to the ED and CBI. We want to catch them with the cash. I have the audio of the person who called me, and he should be feeling nervous now. We'll release it at the right time," he added.