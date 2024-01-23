Ex-Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur to be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously; PM Modi calls him 'beacon of social justice'

Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur will be awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. Born in January 1924, Thakur was known for his efforts to uplift the socially and economically marginalized sections of society.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was delighted that the Government of India had decided to confer the Bharat Ratna "on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary". He said this prestigious recognition was a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment.

"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," he said.

I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

Karpoori Thakur was associated with socialist and Janata Party movements in Indian politics. He held the position of Chief Minister of Bihar on two separate occasions. His first term as Chief Minister was from December 1970 to June 1971, and his second term was from December 1977 to April 1979. During his tenure, he implemented several pro-poor measures, including land reforms and efforts to address issues faced by the economically weaker sections.

Thakur was also a strong advocate for social justice and worked towards the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He is remembered for his contributions to Bihar's political and social landscape, particularly for his efforts to address the concerns of the underprivileged sections of society.

He passed away on February 17, 1988.