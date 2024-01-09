Ex-PepsiCo India CEO Shiv Shivakumar joins SPJIMR's Governing Council

The SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) on Tuesday announced that it had appointed former PepsiCo India Chairman and CEO Shiv Shivakumar to its Governing Council. Shivakumar, an IIM Calcutta alumni, has served in different capacities in some of the top global firms like PepsiCo, Nokia, and Unilever.

Shivakumar served as Sr Vice President - Emerging Markets at Nokia from 2006 to 2013 and then as PepsiCo India Chairman and CEO from Dec 2013 to Dec 2017, as per his LinkedIn profile. He was the Group Executive President-Corporate Strategy & Business Development at Aditya Birla Group.

The industry veteran also served on the board of Godrej Consumer Products for 8 years and is currently the non-executive Chairman of the Burger King Board. He is also on the customer advisory council for Meta, formerly Facebook.

Shivakumar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Council, the institute said. "His deep understanding of business strategy, leadership, and innovation will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the institution's vision and mission."

"We are honoured to welcome Mr. Shiv Shivakumar to our Governing Council," said Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean at SPJIMR. "His insights, coupled with his proven track record in various leadership roles, will be invaluable as we continue to strive for excellence in management education."

Mumba-based SPJIMR is counted among the best private B-schools in India.