Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee expresses desire to rejoin Congress

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's son Abhijit Mukherjee on Wednesday expressed his desire to rejoin the Congress. He was earlier with the grand old party but had joined the TMC in 2021. Today, in a video message, Abhijit said that TMC's work culture didn't match with that of the Congress at all. "I thought enough is enough. So, after coming back to Delhi, I sought time from high command, maybe I would be able to meet them in a day or two. If they ask me to join immediately, I would do it. I am absolutely free and ready to contribute if Congress accepts me," he said.

Abhijit Mukherjee is a two-time MP. He won from the Jangipur Lok Sabha seat in the 2012 bypoll, and 2014. He, however, lost the seat to TMC's Khalilur Rahaman. "I lost the elections in 2019 due to reasons that I know but won't be able to say out loud. High Command knows it too," Mukherjee said.

"For 2.5 years, I carried out whatever assignment was given to me by the Congress. But they didn't give me enough assignments, whatever may be the reason."

The former Congress leader said he was gradually marginalised by a particular person, a particular group. "In the meantime, Mamata Didi called me back as I had sought time from her. I met them and they offered me to join them. After joining the party, I got no such assignments. Their work culture didn't match with that of the Congress at all."

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC bettered its seat tally and won 29 of 42 seats, while BJP and Congress saw a drop in their numbers. The Congress could win only 1 seat, while the state chief Adhir Ranjan lost from Baharampur.