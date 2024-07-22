Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till July 26

A Delhi court extended AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in the excise scam case until July 26. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's judicial custody until July 26 after he was presented in court following the end of his previous custody period.

On April 30, the court rejected Manish Sisodia's bail requests in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged scam, which are being investigated by the CBI and ED.

Manish Sisodia was taken into custody twice: first by the CBI on February 26, 2023, for suspected corruption related to the Delhi liquor policy, and then by the ED on March 9, 2023, for his role in financial irregularities connected to the same policy, which resulted in state revenue losses.

In April, while challenging Sisodia's request for interim bail, the ED argued that the Supreme Court had previously stated that delays alone are not enough to grant interim bail if the offence is serious. The agency highlighted that the case involved significant wrongdoing, noting that a public figure developed a policy benefiting specific wholesalers. The SC had determined that the crime resulted in a 338 crore loss, with the extra 7% representing an increase in the wholesalers' profit.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also being held in Tihar Jail related to the same alleged scam.

