Expired food, pests, foul smell: Posh Delhi hotels booked for BRICS summit under FSSAI lens

At Andaz Delhi, inspected on June 22, 2026, officials found vegetarian and non-vegetarian cutting boards stored in the same water container. Two bread packets had expired stickers, and about 87 kg of expired sweets were found in the confectionery area and destroyed on the spot, the report said. An expired cake base was found in the pastry section along with flies and cockroaches. Pest activity and foul smell were also reported in kitchen areas, it added.

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The inspection also noted shortcomings in food procurement and checks of suppliers’ FSSAI licences. Samples of ghee, mayonnaise, lentils and sauces were collected for testing.

At JW Marriott New Delhi, inspected on August 24 and 25, 59 deficiencies were recorded. Officials found licensing and labelling issues, a visible particle in water served at K3, cockroaches in the Indian and bakery kitchens, and fruit flies in the vegetable section, as per the report.

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Other issues included food residue on washed utensils, hair in a pot, overflowing or improperly equipped dustbins, malfunctioning equipment, broken tiles, and water leakage in refrigerators and freezers. Rotten apples and tomatoes were found in storage, it said.

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The inspection also highlighted food stored in the open and inadequate segregation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian items. In one case, a container holding prawns was labelled "juice", while juice was labelled "prawn". Idli-dosa batter and praline paste were not stored at prescribed temperatures.

Some employees were found without proper hairnets or gloves, and one worker was cooking despite having an open wound. Open electrical wires, faulty switches and corrosion in a water-storage tank were also reported.

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FSSAI has directed both hotels to take corrective action.

India is preparing to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, with foreign leaders and senior delegations expected in the capital. India’s BRICS 2026 chairship theme is ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

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