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JSW MG Motor launches India’s first plug-in hybrid Hector Tomahawk PHEV at Rs 25.69 lakh

JSW MG Motor launches India’s first plug-in hybrid Hector Tomahawk PHEV at Rs 25.69 lakh

The seven-seater plug-in hybrid vehicle comes with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine.

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 2:44 PM IST
JSW MG Motor launches India’s first plug-in hybrid Hector Tomahawk PHEV at Rs 25.69 lakhThe launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks the debut of PHEV technology in India's mainstream mass-market passenger vehicle segment.

JSW MG Motor India on Wednesday launched the country’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Hector Tomahawk, with prices starting from Rs 25,69,800 (ex-showroom).

The battery-as-a-service (BaaS) price for the Hector Tomahawk PHEV starts at Rs 21.79 lakh, along with a battery rental of Rs 3.2 per km. The top trim, Essence 7S, is priced at Rs 27,79,800.

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The seven-seater plug-in hybrid vehicle comes with a 20.5 kWh battery pack and a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid engine. Deliveries of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV will begin in November 2026.

The battery pack offers 115 km of pure electric range, the carmaker claims, adding that the combined range stands at 1,100 km on a full tank and full charge.

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV will be offered in Pearl White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Celadon Blue, Turquoise Green, and Shadow Gold, along with two dual-tone combinations.

The launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV marks the debut of PHEV technology in India's mainstream mass-market passenger vehicle segment. Currently, plug-in hybrid cars in India are sold only by luxury German carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

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(To be updated)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 2:44 PM IST
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